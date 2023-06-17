WASHINGTON (AP)—Hormone therapy has been used by women to help relieve hot flashes and other menopause symptoms. According to research from the Associated Press, women’s bodies produce lower levels of reproductive hormones during menopause, but their risk for heart disease increases. However, researchers are unsure on if there’s a link between hormone therapy and menopause symptoms.

Canadian researchers wonder if the way hormones are absorbed could play a factor in this. The University of Calgary team looked into health records of more than 112,000 women ages 45 and older who filed their prescriptions for at least six months’ worth of estrogen-only hormone treatment between 2008 and 2019. Research was done on which women developed high blood pressure at least a year after the treatment.

Statistics showed that:

women who took estrogen pills had a 14% higher risk of hypertension

Oral estrogen had a 19% greater risk than vaginal options

Hormone therapy has both risks and benefits, so it’s not the best option for everyone. It’s prescribed to relieve menopause-related symptoms. These are the lowest doses prescribed for the shortest length of time and it’s mostly used as a combination of pills such as estrogen and progestin.

Dr. Garima Sharma, a women’s heart specialist with Virginia’s Inova Health System and the American Heart Association said, ” Different versions of hormone therapy may work better for different menopause symptoms. But it adds important clues to understanding the complex relationship between hormone therapy and blood pressure.”

Sharma suggests that blood pressure be monitored in all women who use oral hormone therapy.