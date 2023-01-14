LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pair of horses parked outside a McDonald’s in Las Vegas’ north valley turned a few heads on Friday afternoon.

Someone needs to tell them that McDonald’s doesn’t have Horsey Sauce — that’s Arby’s. Or maybe they were there for the Happy Meal apple slices.



(Photo: Gina Haas)

It’s something most customers don’t see every day, although horses along side streets aren’t that uncommon in that part of Las Vegas. The McDonald’s on North Decatur, just north of the 215 Beltway, borders neighborhoods with barns and corrals to the west, and Bradley Bridle Park is only 2.5 miles to the north.

And as for any possible mess, the horses’ owners reportedly cleaned up before heading out.