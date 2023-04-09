The Harris County-Houston Sports Authority says hosting the Men’s Final Four made an economic impact to the Houston-area of $271,034,705

HOUSTON (KIAH) Four fanbases traveling to and staying here, local basketball enthusiasts taking it all in, and other people who were just looking for a good time made a large impact on the Houston-area economy.

Thursday morning, The Harris County-Houston Sports Authority celebrated their successful hosting of the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Semifinals and Final — better known as The Final Four.

The HCHSA said in a press release that the total economic impact of the three basketball games and everything associated with them was $271,034,705.

Also in that press release, HCHSA CEO Janis Burke recognized all of the volunteers and staff members who made it all possible.

“Kudos to Holly Kesterson, HCHSA Vice President, and her talented and dedicated team,” Burke said. “The HCHSA will continue to work to bring events like this to the city, but it wouldn’t be possible without our fantastic team. We are thrilled at the outcome of this year’s Men’s Final Four, and we are looking forward to what’s to come!”