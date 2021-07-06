Hotel guest found with rifle in room overlooking Chicago lakefront

CW39

by: Sam Charles, Ben Bradley,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) — A man was taken into custody after a .308 caliber rifle, high-powered scope, a semi-automatic pistol, and ammunition were found in his hotel room overlooking Chicago’s lakefront over the holiday weekend.

Keegan Casteel, 32, of Ankeny, Iowa is facing two felony charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. A source tells WGN a hotel employee alerted police after making the discovery on Sunday, July 4 at the W Hotel on North Lake Shore Drive.  

It’s unclear whether Casteel had any sinister intentions for the weapons. Police said he did not possess a valid Illinois Firearms Identification Card.

Hotel employees around the country were put on alert after the 2017 massacre in Las Vegas in which a lone gunman shot and killed 60 people and wounded several hundred others from a room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel overlooking a country music festival. 

In the wake of that shooting, police departments across the country worked with hotel staff on ways they might detect a person who is bringing weapons into a facility.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

California wildfire update

3-day rain potential - Adam Krueger

SkyTracker Key West, FL - Adam Krueger

Houston's 'Beat the Heat' program - Star Harvey

Oregon excessive heat deaths

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Tropical Storm Elsa - Adam Krueger

TS Elsa dumps rain on Cuba - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Maury's 88th

US Coast Guard Video: Hawaii cargo jet rescue

JULY 2ND DROUGHT STATUS

4th of July Grill Forecast

Weekend Firework shows

4th of July Drought updates

Tropical Storm Elsa on track for Gulf of Mexico - Adam Krueger

June rain recap, local rain forecast - Adam Krueger

July 4th 2021 weekend beach forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Forecast highs and rain chances for July 1, 2021 - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss