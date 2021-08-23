Houston Airports Takes Off with Art

HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston Airports has made its largest one-time art acquisition that will be installed at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) and William P. Hobby Airports (HOU). The buy was made with the support of the Mayor s Office of Cultural Affairs . It was paid for using the non-taxpayer Houston Airports Enterprise Fund .

“Art helps to define a city, and this is an important investment in our creative community. This is the largest number of artworks the City has acquired, at one time, in its history, and, we will explore future opportunities to add artwork from Houston artists into the Civic Art Collection at Houston Airports.” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Fooladi, Farima. Mirage. 2020. Houston’s Civic Art Collection.

The airports collection added 74 works of art.

Eligibility for this opportunity was opened to include artists across the state to represent the diverse creative communities active in Houston and in Texas.



“The City’s Civic Art Collection featured in Houston’s Airports now includes the work of legendary Texas artists which truly reflects the artistic and cultural essence of our city and our state,” Houston Airports Director Mario Diaz said. “But more importantly, it adds artworks from underrepresented artists and showcases Houston’s airports as global air-service gateways.”

A committee of art professionals, artists and departmental representatives reviewed over 670 applications from artists across the state of Texas offering ready to hang “portable” artworks for Houston Airports to purchase. “Portable Works” are artworks that are not permanently sited and will be curated to enhance the aviation experience for passengers.

Hood, Dorothy. Untitled. 1990. Houston’s Civic Art Collection





“As we continue our efforts to develop a Civic Art Collection truly reflective of our city, we must foremost extend our gratitude to all of the artist applicants who responded to this opportunity,” Theresa Escobedo, the Manager of the Civic Art Program for the City of Houston, said. “It is the tireless creative work of artists in our communities that have made it possible for Houston Airports to enhance the customer experience by providing a “sense of place” for millions of passengers.”



Included in this purchase are 2-D and 3-D works from renowned Texas artists like Dorothy Hood, Jesús Moroles, Mel Chin, and Bert L. Long, Jr. Additionally, artwork from local legends like Jesse Lott, Susan Budge, Gael Stack and Orna Feinstein are on the purchase list as well.

Houston’s Civic Art Collection is also soon to enjoy new artwork from Texas artists on the rise: Joyce Lin, Farima Fooladi, Mitch Stevenson, and Julia Barbosa Landois, all active in Houston, and from notable names across Texas: Letitia Huckaby, Adrian Esparza, and Ling-lin Ku.