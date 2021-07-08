Houston among most dog-friendly apartment cities

HOUSTON (KIAH) Texas is known for barbecue, rodeos, summer heat, and of course southern charm and hospitality for people and PETS. Now a new report adds dog-friendly apartments to what Texas can also be know for.

ApartmentAdvisor.com just released a report on major U.S. cities with highest and lowest number of apartments that are dog-friendly. Texas had FOUR in the top 10, including the two most pooch-friendly cities.

Top 10 MOST dog-friendly apartment cities

Austin San Antonio Memphis. Tennessee Houston, Texas New York City Oklahoma City Chicago Dallas, Texas Columbus, Ohio Portland, Oregon, Philadelphia and Louisville, Kentucky all tied for 10th

LEAST dog-friendly apartment cities

Providence, Rhode Island Washington, D.C. San Jose, California Boston San Francisco Hartford, Connecticut Milwaukee Charlotte, North Carolina Cleveland Kansas City Sacramento, California Virginia Beach

Out of all of the cities, 49% of available units were advertised as being “dog-friendly,” where 30% were advertised as “large-dog-friendly.”