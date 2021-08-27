Houston animal shelters facing capacity crisis

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Animal shelters across Houston are facing a decline in adoptions and increasing animal intake, which is leading to overcrowding. Staff shortages due to Covid-19 related policies means fewer workers to carry out shelter operations, programs and provide animal care.

The non-profit organization, Best Friends in Houston is urging Houstonians to adopt from their local animal shelter now and is also hosting a citywide “Foster Rally” series to provide a way for people to help by temporarily opening their home to a pet in need.

The Foster Rally series starts Saturday, August 28th from 11am-2pm at Ft. Bend County Animal Services and will travel to a new shelter each month.









Best Friends Animal Society

Foster matches are made based on your lifestyle and availability to help. Best Friends provides free food, supplies, medical care for the pet while they are in foster homes.

For those not able to attend the Foster Rally event in person, virtual meet & greets will be arranged and foster pets can be delivered to your home. To help during this crisis, you can register with this link.