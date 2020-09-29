Houston area firefighters head to California to help battle wildfires

HOUSTON (CW39) – A group of about 40 firefighters from the Houston area are leaving Tuesday morning to head to California to help battle the wildfires that are going on across the state.

Several local departments have firefighters heading to help including Houston, Baytown, Galveston, Conroe, Eastex and Porter.

They are part of a larger group of about 170 firefighters from departments across the state including Dallas, San Antonio, and Amarillo.

This group is going to be relieving another group of Texas firefighters who have spent the last few weeks on the front lines.

Their flight is set to leave Hobby Airport around 8:00 a.m. From there, the flight will head to San Antonio where they will pick up another group of about 40 firefighters before they head on to Sacramento. They will meet up with the other firefighters from Dallas and Amarillo there.