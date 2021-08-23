Houston Area Hospitals send Open Letter to the community about back to school, Delta Variant & vaccinations

HOUSTON (CW39)

As kids head back to school, CEOs of large hospital systems serving the greater Houston region are concerned for the community, still in the midst of fighting the deadly Delta Variant of the Coronavirus.

As the number of Covid-19 cases have increased, and put an enourmous strain on many hospital systems, Houston area hospitals decided to pin a letter in unison, to try to help schools, parents and the entire Houston and area community to take matters seriously, as kids head back to class.

In ordinary times, back-to-school season is a time of hopeful anticipation. Milestones are celebrated. New shoes and backpacks acquired. Children look forward to reconnecting with old friends and meeting new ones. The new school year is full of promise and possibilities.

These are not ordinary times.

Therefore, in the spirit of working together as a community to achieve a common goal of safely educating our children, we offer the following letter with scientifically and medically backed advice for schools, parents, and the broader Houston community.

In the second year of our great pandemic, for parents the start of this school year has become a disconcerting blend of guilt, anxiety and apprehension. It is time to go back to school. Virtual options are less available than last year. The pandemic education experience to date has left many behind academically and has taken a social, emotional and economic toll on children and families. This year, most families do not have the option of virtual learning. Parents cannot stay home from work to home school. They have little choice but to return their children to school, and in doing so are asking themselves: Am I putting my child`s health at risk?

Even in the midst of the pandemic and as the Delta variant surges we have tools to provide a relatively safe school environment with an acceptable level of risk. However, creating safe schools will not occur by luck. It will require a thoughtful, unified collaboration between schools, parents and our community. Each one of us has a role to play in ensuring a safe and healthy return to school for Houston students, even if you are not a parent, teacher or student.

Let us start with the good news. We know children tend to have milder disease. We have experience across the country last year with safe school openings with appropriate safety protocols in place1. Over the course of the entire pandemic, there have been just over 400 documented deaths in the United States of children under eighteen. One death is too many, and statistics are of little comfort if it is your child, but out of 73 million children in the US, the absolute risk is still very low.

However, if COVID-19 has taught us anything, it should be humility related to what we do not know. We cannot be complacent. Most of our documented, epidemiologically validated data to date comes from before the emergence of the Delta variant. Delta is clearly more infectious. Pediatric cases are on the rise, and in some areas of the country they are beginning to strain hospital ICU capacity. Although the risk to the overall pediatric population remains statistically low, some children do become critically ill. The Delta variant is different than its predecessors and needs to be taken seriously.

Another cause for caution. While the virus has changed, so have the schools. Where much of last school year was blended with lower than normal classroom density, there are less virtual options this year, and classroom density will almost certainly be higher, making effective distancing more difficult.

Parents and schools are in a difficult situation. We cannot wait until the pandemic is over to return to school. Our virtual school experience was a failure for many students, and not optimal for any of them. We have an incomplete and ever-evolving set of facts that change as we learn more about the spread of this virus and as the virus evolves. We need to go back to school, and we need to do so in the safest manner possible, based on our knowledge today.