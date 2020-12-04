Houston Area ICU Nurse Honored With A “Thank You” And A New Car!

HOUSTON (CW39) Memorial Hermann ICU Nurse Christie Purviance, like nurses around the country, has gone above and beyond helping patients with Covid-19, during this Pandemic. But, her efforts are receiving national attention, for taking a step even further, to help her patients.

Purviance is one 50 winners of the Mazda Heroes: Honoring the Human Spirit Program (Mazda Heroes). She was surprised with a Mazda MX-5 Miata, 100th Anniversary Special Edition as a “thank you” for her continuous, selfless efforts amidst COVID-19.

As an ICU nurse, it is not uncommon to work long, gruesome shifts. “Mazda Heroes” says Christie approaches these 15-hour days with deeply-rooted and unmatched compassion. Even when faced with devastating COVID recovery statistics, Christie held to her conviction of treating her patients like family. During the pandemic, she has gone above and beyond to comfort patients in their darkest and sometimes final hours. She brings in photos of their families and helps them video chat with one another, leaves sticky-notes of encouragement, and comforts their loved ones.

This year marks Mazda’s 100th Anniversary. While the company wanted to celebrate in a big way, COVID doesn’t allow for that. Instead, it pivoted to doing something it truly loves… giving back to communities.

In October, Mazda launched its “Mazda Heroes” program, which aimed to place a spotlight on people across the country, who have selflessly uplifted those around them throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After combing through more than a thousand submissions from across the country, Mazda selected 50 local heroes around the nation, to receive a 100th Anniversary Special Edition Mazda MX-5 Miataas. “Mazda Heroes” says it’s a way to say thank you to the lasting impact these individuals have had on their respective communities! And as COVID numbers continue to surge nationwide, saying thank you to these individuals and many more, is the least Mazda says it can do. All of this year’s selected Mazda Heroes will be honored, through the end of 2020.

You can see Christie’s inspiring story in here “Mazda Heroes” Winner Video.

