HOUSTON (KIAH) — Even though there are labor and supply shortages across the country omnispanels.com reports the Houston area has seen 35% increase in the building single-family homes. The website reports Houston saw the 20th largest growth in single-family home construction permits of any major U.S. metro area over the last two years, according to reporting by Omnis Panels of the US Census Bureau data.
The study shows the number of home construction permits increased 35% since 2020, rising to more than 27,000 at the start of this summer. Nationwide, demand for single-family home construction shot up 30% during this same period.
