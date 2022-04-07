HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros have set their 28-man Opening Day roster for the 2022 season, which includes 15 pitchers and 13 position players.
To finalize their roster, the Astros selected RHP Ronel Blanco to the active roster and designated RHP Tyler Ivey for assignment.
Additionally, three players were officially placed on the 10-day IL, retro to April 4: IF Taylor Jones (low back discomfort), RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (right forearm strain) and OF Jake Meyers (left shoulder surgery). The announcements were made by Astros General Manager James Click.
Three Astros players are appearing on an Opening Day roster for the first time in their respective careers: RHP Ronel Blanco, SS Jeremy Peña and OF Jose Siri.
Per 2022 Major League rules, clubs can carry 28 players on their active MLB rosters through May 1. On May 2, rosters will revert back to 26 players and will begin to include a 13-pitcher limit.
Houston opens the season on the road against the Los Angeles Angles beginning Thursday night.
The Houston Astros 2022 OPENING DAY ROSTER
PITCHERS (15)
RHP Bryan Abreu
RHP Pedro Báez
RHP Ronel Blanco
RHP Luis Garcia
RHP Cristian Javier
RHP Phil Maton
RHP Rafael Montero
RHP Hector Neris
RHP Jake Odorizzi
RHP Ryan Pressly
RHP Ryne Stanek
LHP Blake Taylor
RHP José Urquidy
LHP Framber Valdez
RHP Justin Verlander
CATCHERS (2)
Jason Castro
Martín Maldonado
INFIELDERS (6)
Jose Altuve
Alex Bregman
Aledmys Díaz
Niko Goodrum
Yuli Gurriel
Jeremy Peña
OUTFIELDERS (5)
Yordan Alvarez
Michael Brantley
Chas McCormick
Jose Siri
Kyle Tucker
INJURED LIST (3)
IF Taylor Jones
RHP Lance McCullers Jr.
OF Jake Meyers