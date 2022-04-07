HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros have set their 28-man Opening Day roster for the 2022 season, which includes 15 pitchers and 13 position players.

To finalize their roster, the Astros selected RHP Ronel Blanco to the active roster and designated RHP Tyler Ivey for assignment.

Additionally, three players were officially placed on the 10-day IL, retro to April 4: IF Taylor Jones (low back discomfort), RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (right forearm strain) and OF Jake Meyers (left shoulder surgery). The announcements were made by Astros General Manager James Click.

Three Astros players are appearing on an Opening Day roster for the first time in their respective careers: RHP Ronel Blanco, SS Jeremy Peña and OF Jose Siri.

Per 2022 Major League rules, clubs can carry 28 players on their active MLB rosters through May 1. On May 2, rosters will revert back to 26 players and will begin to include a 13-pitcher limit.

Houston opens the season on the road against the Los Angeles Angles beginning Thursday night.

The Houston Astros 2022 OPENING DAY ROSTER

PITCHERS (15)

RHP Bryan Abreu

RHP Pedro Báez

RHP Ronel Blanco

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Cristian Javier

RHP Phil Maton

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Hector Neris

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Ryan Pressly

RHP Ryne Stanek

LHP Blake Taylor

RHP José Urquidy

LHP Framber Valdez

RHP Justin Verlander

CATCHERS (2)

Jason Castro

Martín Maldonado

INFIELDERS (6)

Jose Altuve

Alex Bregman

Aledmys Díaz

Niko Goodrum

Yuli Gurriel

Jeremy Peña

OUTFIELDERS (5)

Yordan Alvarez

Michael Brantley

Chas McCormick

Jose Siri

Kyle Tucker

INJURED LIST (3)

IF Taylor Jones

RHP Lance McCullers Jr.

OF Jake Meyers