HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re downtown for the Houston Astros World Series parade, stay downtown if you want to visit with Alex Bregman. He is hosting the after party on at little Woodrow’s Midtown at 2306 Brazos St..

That’s located at the end of the parade route. At Woodrows, you’ll be able to try Breggy Bomb products and RC Ranch Meats.

The event is hosted by little Woodrow’s Midtown and Breggy Bomb.