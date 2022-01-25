HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Houston Auto & Boat Show kicks off this week at NRG Center. It is the first time to two events have been combined into one big show.

The organizers say its the nation’s largest event of its kind, showcasing the latest vehicles, boats, and outdoor sports technology for one ticket.

The show will open at noon Wednesday and runs through Sunday, featuring more than 500 vehicles from over 30 brands plus 200 vendors from some of the biggest brands in boating and fishing.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to see, hear, touch, and even drive the most heart-racing cars and trucks from the worlds top automakers.

The event also provides the opportunity to get on board some of the latest boat models in the country and access top experts in boating, fishing, and outdoor recreation. This will be the 39th year for the Auto Show and 66th year for the Boat Show.

Here are the hours for the show:

Wed.-Fri. Noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and include access to both events. Children under 5 are free. For more information, visit www.houstonautoshow.com or www.houstonboatshows.com.