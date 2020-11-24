Houston BCycle launches e-bikes

HOUSTON (CW39) – It has been an exciting year for Houston BCycle as they have continued to see record ridership as more people are turning to biking as a way to get outdoors and remain socially distant.

Recently, BCycle started rolling out their fleet of e-bikes. The first set of twenty-five e-bikes were released November 19th and twenty-five more will be deployed each week until all 100 are out on the streets. 100 more e-bikes will be in service by March of 2021.

E-bikes are here! Boost your ride on one of our pedal-assist bikes – currently located across the city! Use the BCycle app to ride our first batch. Thank you @RodneyEllis for making our dreams come true. #houstonbcycle #bikehouston #htx #htown #downtownhouston #ebikes pic.twitter.com/04XZF7NNze — Houston BCycle (@HoustonBCycle) November 19, 2020

Abby Fernandez with Houston BCycle says the electric bikes have been really popular so far. They have been getting rented three times as much as their regular bikes. The best way to find one of the e-bikes is to use the BCycle app and look for the lightning bolt symbol. The bikes are pedal assist and can assist the rider up to twelve miles an hour.