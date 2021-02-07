Houston CenterPoint Energy team in New York for winter storm recovery

HOUSTON (CW39) – CenterPoint Energy crews are in New York to help the state recover from the biggest snowstorm of the winter season. A CenterPoint Energy mutual assistance team of qualified underground network testers, cable splicers and support personnel were called out by Cons Edison headquarters in New York to assist with power outage restoration.

Lynnae Wilson, CenterPoint Energy’s Senior Vice President of High Voltage Operations says “Mutual assistance requests for underground skills are unique and we will gladly support our peers in this way. Our dedicated teams are prepared to work 12- to 16-hour days to help restore electric service as safely and quickly as possible to affected customers in the New York area.”

CenterPoint Energy is a part of an electric mutual assistance program that gives access to thousands of linemen and tree trimmers from across the nation. They have restored power to hundreds of thousands of customers that were left in the dark after major hurricanes, ice storms, tornadoes, and severe thunderstorms.