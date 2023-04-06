Houston (KIAH) – Houston city leaders took a step forward in efforts to slow the negative impact of gentrification.

On April 5th, the council voted to approve an amendment that creates Conservation Districts in six pilot Houston areas. Those neighborhoods include: Independence Heights, Freedmen’s Town, Acres Home, Magnolia Park/Manchester, Pleasantville and Piney Point.

The concept was first introduced in 2019, with the goal of helping to protect the remaining resources and character of the neighborhoods.

A Conservation District may establish a set of area specific design requirements intended to serve the public interest in preserving neighborhoods with architectural or cultural importance.

Conservation Districts require agreement by the majority of property owners in the neighborhood. Requirements are established by the residents and owners who live and own property within a proposed district. Each district may look different depending on the cultural importance found in the community.

You can read more about the concept here.