Houston company creates 20 scholarships for future teachers

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — A company that is based in Houston is giving out scholarships to 20 future teachers.
Texas Teachers, a national education company, will be awarding 20 scholarships, each valued at $4,350. The four scholarship opportunities are: Teacher Certification Scholarships, High Needs Area Scholarships, Para/Sub Scholarships and Bilingual Teacher Scholarships.
The steps to enter are simple:
- Apply to the program for FREE.
- Follow Us on Social Media (#20for20)
- Complete the Scholarship form
The deadline to apply for the scholarships is Sunday, Oct. 31.
You can learn more about the scholarships here: https://www.teachersoftomorrow.org/texas/20for20
