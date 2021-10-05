Houston company creates 20 scholarships for future teachers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: A view of students and teachers at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 on January 13, 2021 in New York City. New York City Public Schools continue to adapt learning environments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation’s largest school district continues to face uncertainty with COVID-19 cases on the rise city, state and nationwide. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — A company that is based in Houston is giving out scholarships to 20 future teachers.

Texas Teachers, a national education company, will be awarding 20 scholarships, each valued at $4,350. The four scholarship opportunities are: Teacher Certification Scholarships, High Needs Area Scholarships, Para/Sub Scholarships and Bilingual Teacher Scholarships.

The steps to enter are simple:

Apply to the program for FREE. Follow Us on Social Media (#20for20) Complete the Scholarship form

The deadline to apply for the scholarships is Sunday, Oct. 31.

You can learn more about the scholarships here: https://www.teachersoftomorrow.org/texas/20for20