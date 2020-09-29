Houston Congresswoman, Mayor, launch mental health initiative for pandemic

HOUSTON (CW39) – Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat representing the 18th Congressional District of Texas, and senior member of the House Committees on Judiciary, Homeland Security, and Chair of the Congressional Coronavirus Task Force, along with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, are launching a mental health initiative to assist with those coping with the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has impacted people in varying ways on an international scale. COVID-19 has brought carnage to our economy and our communities, and, if we let it, it will have a lasting impact on our mental health. Understandably, people may be feeling afraid, worried, anxious, and overwhelmed by the continually changing alerts and media coverage regarding the spread of the virus during times like this. Going into a period of social distancing, self-isolation, or quarantine may feel daunting or overwhelming, and can contribute to feelings of helplessness and fear. This time of uncertainty has raised the critical importance of mental health support services.