Houston (KIAH) – Crews with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a car on fire just after 10:00 p.m. on Monday night.

When they arrived, they located a multi-story residence on fire. Crews had to call for additional engines to assist due to the size of the structure. Heavy damaged was caused to the interior of the home, but no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the arson units.