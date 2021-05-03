Houston Downtown Aquarium’s “Name that Tiger Cub contest”

Courtesy of Downtown Aquarium Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) – The countdown is on to name the newest addition to the Houston Downtown Aquarium. Guests are invited to name the new Bengal tiger cub by filling out an entry form or visiting this link. The winner that picks the best name for the king of the jungle will receive a prize package valued at $220. The package includes dinner for four at the Downtown Aquarium, four aquarium all-day passes and a meet and greet with the tiger cub in the temperature-regulated indoor exhibit. The winner with the “purr-fect” name will be announced on the week of May 25th. The last day to enter the contest is Sunday, May 23rd.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office rescued the male Bengal tiger cub from a home in undesirable conditions in San Antonio. The cub now lives in the Downtown Aquarium’s Maharaja’s Temple, featuring a state-of-the-art, $4 million outdoor exhibit. The outdoor exhibit will have multiple levels with lush greenery, artificial trees, and a tranquil waterfall that flows into a large temperature-regulated pool where the tiger cub can relax and play.

The tiger cub is joining over 400 different species of colorful, tropical marine life. If you would like to schedule a visit go to www.downtownaquarium.com.

