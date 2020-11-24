Houston Dynamo, Houston Dash donate to Jack Yates High School’s soccer teams

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash continue to “Hold It Down” for H-Town.

On Friday, Nov. 20, both teams donated more than $10,000 in soccer equipment to Jack Yates High School‘s boys and girls soccer teams. This donation comes on the heels of their newly launched rebrand on Nov. 17.

The equipment donation was funded by Dynamo Charities and MLS Works Every Save Makes a Difference Program — which is sponsored by TUDN and AllState. Additional funding was provided by Adidas, Houston rapper Trae tha Truth and Bumpboxx.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

“Friday’s event is the first step in a continuous effort to help grow the game in areas throughout our city. Beyond the equipment and how important that is, this donation will have a lasting impact on the field thanks to Ricardo Clark. Ricardo wrote a curriculum for the coaches and will follow both teams as they return to competitive action this fall. We are excited to see the game grow in a neighborhood that means so much to the Club.” Valerie Holland, Club’s Director of Community Relations











