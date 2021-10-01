Houston Fire Department is Hiring

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Houston Fire Department is accepting applications for the next Civil Service Exam for Firefighter Trainee / Emergency Medical Technician scheduled for November 5, 2021.The Houston Fire Department Academy is a paramilitary program that lasts 7-9 months.

During this time, cadets will attend fire school and emergency medical technician school (EMT). This program has physical ability training daily and will test physical agility. Cadets will be required to perform physical fitness activities that may include, but are not limited to, running, pushups, sit-ups, pull-ups, climbing, and carrying equipment, some of which may be tested and timed.

Applicants will be required to meet certain requirements which include:

Twenty-Four (24) transferable college credit hours with a grade of “C” or better OR

Two (2) years of full-time active military service with an honorable discharge, or have served in imminent danger.

Must be eighteen (18) years of age when applying and less than thirty-six (36) years of age before receiving the oath of office.

Driving Record: 2 or fewer moving violations in the last 36 months.

For more information, and to apply, please visit hfdcareers.org