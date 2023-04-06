Houston (KIAH) – Looking for a job? The Houston Fire Department is now hiring.

Based on operational needs, applicants with an active Fire certification AND an active EMT certification prior to their job offer date are eligible for incentive pay if the Houston Fire Department initiates a Fast-Track class. The pay would be $2,500 Fire and EMT certifications or $3,000 Fire and EMT Paramedic certifications.

The civil services exam needed to begin a career with the department will be administered on the first Friday of each month.

You can learn more information about jobs with HFD here.