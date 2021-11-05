Houston Fire Department offering free smoke alarms

HOUSTON (KIAH)- Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster, taking seven lives a day. According to the National Association of State Fire Marshals, working smoke alarms save lives and it is important to check the date on them. They only last ten years.

The “Get Alarmed Houston Smoke Alarm Program,” is helping some residents by providing free smoke alarms. They only have a limited supply and must meet a certain requirement.

Live in the city of Houston

Be a non-renter

Be low-income or unable to obtain an alarm

Or a senior with a fixed income

The fire department has been doing this for 20 years and they say they have seen great success.