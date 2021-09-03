Houston Food Bank calling for volunteers amid Hurricane Ida devastation

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – In the midst of hurricane season, the need for food is even higher in Louisiana. The Houston Food Bank is calling for more volunteers.

September is Hunger Action Month and our parent company Nexstar Media Group, Inc. along with Feeding America are working hard all month to ultimately end food insecurity.

Although the need for volunteers remains all year, the Houston Food Bank is asking for the community to step in and help.

The goal is to have hurricane disaster kits ready to go for thousands of people. In fact, two truckloads of food left this facility early Friday morning for New Orleans, Louisiana.

Foodbank officials say amid the devastation following Hurricane Ida, it’s imperative to have enough volunteers to replenish disaster kits.

Community workers say the foodbank started sending food to Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Thursday and will continue as the need continues to rise.

For hurricane relief efforts, the Houston Food Bank coordinated with several other groups like Feeding Texas, Feeding Louisiana, Feeding America to prepare more emergency supplies.

The goal is to help thousands of people during this crisis. The food bank says they need more hands-on-deck to make this happen. Leaders say volunteers are the backbone of the organization.

We spoke with the President and CEO of Houston Food Bank Brian Greene and Chief Operating Officer Matt Toomes about the impact volunteers have on the organization.

For more information on how to volunteer and registration visit HoustonFoodBank.org or call the helpline to find services at (832)-369-9390. To locate a pantry near you houstonfoodbank.org/locations.