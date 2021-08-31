HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston Food Bank needs your help to respond to the need in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. The food bank is looking for volunteers to help build more disaster boxes. Right now, there are morning, afternoon, and evening shifts open for volunteer shifts. Individuals or groups can register online and find shifts here.

The Houston Food Bank is working with food banks in Louisiana to help assess the needs there. The food bank in Houston is prepared to help with direct distribution in the places that need extra help as soon as they get the go ahead to deliver.