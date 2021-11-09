Houston gears up to host the PGA Golf Tournament; expect road closures

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston is gearing up to host the PGA Golf Tournament this week. This event is expected to bring in major traffic. Parts of Memorial Park will be closed during that time.

Construction is causing a lot of road changes and street closures impacting events going on around the city like the golf tournament happening this Thursday through Sunday at the Memorial Park Golf Course.

Memorial Park will remain open to the public during the tournament but some areas of the park in close proximity to the golf course may be closed. Drivers can expect detours to enhance the safety of the tournament.

Memorial loop road will be closed and all associated parking in the northeast quadrant of the park will be closed during event hours. This includes the Clay Family Eastern Glades parking lot.

During this time, Houstonians are encouraged to visit other parks and trails in the area. The Houston Parks and Recreation department has 366 parks throughout the city. Buffalo Bayou Park and the nearby Bayou Greenway Trails are the most popular.

In terms of parking, West Memorial Loop Drive will be open from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m daily for park users. Any cars left after 4:00 a.m. could be towed by event management.

On the other hand, in light of the Astroworld events that happened last weekend, the Astros Golf Foundation has decided to cancel this week’s concert series.

This concert was supposed to be held as a part of the golf tournament. However, the Astros Foundation decided to cancel it due to the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

The organization and people responsible for the concert posted a message on the “Houston Open” website saying, ”We send our deepest condolences to all those impacted. If you purchased tickets to either concert, your tickets will be refunded for the full amount of the concert ticket, including fees. this process will take 7-12 business days. please note that you will not be refunded for any tickets associated with the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston open as those will still be honored. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused but appreciate your understanding.”

Memorial Park Conservancy has all the information on its website.