Houston Happens: National Fried Chicken Day Deals

HOUSTON (CW39) – It’s National Fried Chicken Day and several Houston restaurants are offering mouth watering deals.

Relish Restaurant & Bar will be serving their two-piece fried fried chicken plate with hot honey and choice of cotija corn or potato salad for $18 during lunch from 11am-3pm and during dinner from 4pm-8pm for dine-in or to-go. It’s located on 2810 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77098.

Frank’s American Revival will feature a pairing of their famous Buttermilk Fried Chicken paired with a glass of “Stagaard Gruner Veltliner Handwerk 2018” for $43. You can find them on 3736 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77027.

Cleburne Cafeteria is offering three pieces of its free-range chicken, fried in peanut oil, seasoned to perfection, and served with a side of mashed potatoes for $10.25. You can visit them on 3606 Bissonnette St., Houston, TX 77005.

