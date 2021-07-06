Houston Happens: National Fried Chicken Day Deals

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) –  It’s National Fried Chicken Day and several Houston restaurants are offering mouth watering deals. 

Relish Restaurant & Bar will be serving their two-piece fried fried chicken plate with hot honey and choice of cotija corn or potato salad for $18 during lunch from 11am-3pm and during dinner from 4pm-8pm for dine-in or to-go. It’s located on 2810 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77098.

Frank’s American Revival will feature a pairing of their famous Buttermilk Fried Chicken paired with a glass of “Stagaard Gruner Veltliner Handwerk 2018” for $43.  You can find them on 3736 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77027.

Cleburne Cafeteria is offering three pieces of its free-range chicken, fried in peanut oil, seasoned to perfection, and served with a side of mashed potatoes for $10.25.  You can visit them on 3606 Bissonnette St., Houston, TX 77005.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

California wildfire update

3-day rain potential - Adam Krueger

SkyTracker Key West, FL - Adam Krueger

Houston's 'Beat the Heat' program - Star Harvey

Oregon excessive heat deaths

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Tropical Storm Elsa - Adam Krueger

TS Elsa dumps rain on Cuba - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Maury's 88th

US Coast Guard Video: Hawaii cargo jet rescue

JULY 2ND DROUGHT STATUS

4th of July Grill Forecast

Weekend Firework shows

4th of July Drought updates

Tropical Storm Elsa on track for Gulf of Mexico - Adam Krueger

June rain recap, local rain forecast - Adam Krueger

July 4th 2021 weekend beach forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Forecast highs and rain chances for July 1, 2021 - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss