Houston Happens – Monday Motivation

HOUSTON (CW39) Start your week off right with CW39 Houston Happens. Host Maggie Flecknoe has today’s talkers including a Florida high school getting slammed for altering female students’ pictures in the year book to hide their chests. But is it sexist?

Also, need a little Monday Motivation? We’ve got ya covered. Meet a doctor who reversed her Lupus diagnosis all with a change in her diet. Plus, we want you to look and feel your best this Spring. Lifestyle expert Laurie Graham-King shares some must-have products.

That and more headed your way!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

