Houston Happens – Tasty Tuesday with Van Leeuwen ice cream and the scoop on JLo, plus kids on TikTok

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

It’s Tasty Tuesday! CW39 Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey are taste testing the “coolest” new ice cream to hit Htown, Van Leeuwen. They’re also serving up the celeb scoop on a reunion between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

And Maggie has the latest must-haves for your kitchen and in swimsuit trends.

Plus, the Tik Tok challenges your kids might be doing that could be deadly. Find out more in today’s Crime Tip Tuesday with Crime Stoppers of Houston.

That and more on today’s show.

Houston Happens’ gives you our viewer what you need to know about Houston, including what look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.