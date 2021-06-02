Houston Happens – Weather Wednesday, Naomi Osaka dropping out of the French Open, mental health

HOUSTON (CW39) Good Wednesday morning! CW39 Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey have some talkers to get you over the hump! Did you see the teen girl who fought off a bear to protect her dogs?!

On this Wellness Wednesday what are your thoughts on 23-year-old tennis star Naomi Osaka dropping out of the French Open to take care of her mental health? Speaking of mental health, if you need help Community Health Network offers same-day care! Also, find out why it’s so important to care and protect your child’s eyes. And protect yourself from high electric bills, thanks to Power Wizard.

It’s also Weather Wednesday, and Star is back with another experiment. Today’s features hurricanes!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

