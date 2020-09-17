Houston Headturners – A Local family friendly car enthusiasts social club

HOUSTON (CW39) Shannon LaNier caught up with Houston HeadTurners at a car meet back in late August. You may have seen us online during this Facebook LIVE.
One of the members of Houston Headturners we talked with, posted a new youtube video featuring our coverage of the event! Here’s a look at that!
A shout out to all the head turners at the event! Interested in taking part? It’s free to join and fun for the whole family.
