Houston Health Department partnering with schools to offer COVID-19 tests

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Houston Health Department is partnering with Houston Independent School District and Aldine ISD to provide free on-campus COVID-19 testing to students and staff.

Health officials and school administrators say the goal is to detect COVID-19 quickly to prevent outbreaks. Healthcare workers say regular testing is safe and can keep schools open for in-person learning.

In addition, regular testing is important for children under 12-years-old who are not able to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Houston Health Department is partnering with Fulgent Genetics to conduct testing. Officials say PCR tests are conducted with a shallow nose swab.

Tests will be conducted in a certified lab and results will be given within one day. Medical professionals emphasize that testing results are shared for public health purposes only. For example, notifying contacts that may have been exposed.

When it comes to testing students and staff, authorities say schools with high numbers and low vaccine rates will be prioritized for testing availability.

Testing will launch later in the school year. At that time, parents will be given a consent form that has to be signed before any child can get tested for COVID-19.

For more information, contact your school district or visit HoustonEmergency.org.