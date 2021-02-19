Houston Health Department to resume COVID-19 vaccinations following winter storm

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Health Department will resume COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend with 4,784 second dose appointments on Saturday and Sunday, February 20-21.
People who received their first dose from the department during the week of January 18-23 will be contacted Friday and Saturday to schedule appointments. People who do not hear from the department by Saturday afternoon should contact the COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220.
The department will schedule additional second and first dose appointments next week.
Area Agency on Aging Waitlist
The Houston Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist remains open for people age 65 and older, people age 60 and older with chronic health conditions, and people with disabilities.
Those who qualify may call the department’s Area Agency on Aging at 832-393-4301 to leave a voicemail with their name and phone number. Calls will be returned for screening and scheduling as supply is available. People only need to leave one message.
Testing Sites
Houston Health Department-affiliated COVID-19 testing sites will remain closed Friday, February 19. An announcement about reopening will be provided Friday.
