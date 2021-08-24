Houston Health Department Vaccine Availability

FILE – In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. U.S. health officials Wednesday, Aug. 18, recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

HOUSTON (CW 39) – There are now more than two dozen place for you to get the COVID-19 vaccine through the Houston Health Department for the week of August 23rd.

The sites welcome walk-ins and appointment information is available here or by calling 832-393-4220.

Vaccination does not require ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.

The department and its partner agencies will offer Pfizer vaccinations at pop-up sites during the week, located at:

Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St., 77021

o August 24, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Food Town, 5667 Antoine Dr., 77091

o August 24-27, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

o August 28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rice University (East Gym), 6100 Main St., 77005

o August 25-27, 2021: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Arab American Community Center, 10555 Stancliff Rd., 77099

o August 28, 2021: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fallbrook Church, 12512 Walters Rd., 77014

o August 28, 2021: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Discovery Green (March on Voting Rights Rally), 1500 McKinney St., 77010

o August 28, 2021: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Girl Scouts Center, 3000 Southwest Fwy., 77098

o August 28, 2021: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

St. Charles Borromeo Church, 501 Tidwell Rd., 77022

o August 28, 2021: 9 a.m. -3 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1015 Holman St., 77004

o August 29, 2021: 12-2 p.m.

Sunny Flea Market, 8705 Airline, 77037

o August 29, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Fixed Super Saturday Vaccination Day Sites

Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the department`s health centers and some multi-service centers.

Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

o Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.

o Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.

o Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m.

o Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.

o Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

o Saturdays: 10 a.m. 2 p.m.

Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.

o Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m.

o Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.

Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.

o Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m.

o Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.

o Saturdays: 10 a.m. 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.

o Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m.

o Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.

Super Saturday Vaccination Day Sites

Several schools will participate in week four of Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Super Saturday Vaccination Day clinics for students and families, scheduled for every Saturday in August.

Super Saturday Vaccination Day clinics offering Pfizer vaccine, approved for people age 12 and older, on August 28 are:

AAMA Sanchez Charter School, 6001 Gulf Freeway, 77023

o 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Berry Center of Northwest Houston, 8877 Barker Cypress Rd., 77433

o 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Chambers Elementary, 10700 Carvel Ln., 77072

o 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Clifton Middle School, 6001 Golden Forest Dr, Houston, TX 77092

o 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Deady Middle School, 2500 Broadway St., 77012

o 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dogan Elementary School, 4202 Liberty Rd, 77026

o 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Edison Middle School, 6901 Avenue I, 77011

o 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kashmere High School, 6900 Wileyvale Rd., 77028

o 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pop-up Sites

In-Home Vaccination

Free in-home COVID-19 vaccination is available to qualifying older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans.

People may call 832-393-4301 to about qualify for the program.

Testing Sites

The department and its partner agencies offer free COVID-19 testing sites across the city.

A list of testing sites is available here or by calling 832-393-4220.