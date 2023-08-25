This exhibit shows you what you look like on the inside.

HOUSTON (CW39) — Do you love science? Or are you intimidated by it? Well there’s one place that will change any negative feels you have about science and makes it fun for the entire family and for FREE! It’s Houston’s Health Museum! And one of their exhibits, “Zoo in you” is made just for you.

This exhibit shows you what you look like on the inside. The microbes that live in, on and around your body. You learn how they work, and what they do. And that’s not the only exhibit that will get your blood flowing.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Ella Hohmann, Science Communications Specialist with the Health Museum to learn more about this incredible museum that will change your mind for the better.