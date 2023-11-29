HOUSTON (KIAH) — November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. This year’s theme is “Courageous Conversations.” Houston Hospice is hosting its annual Tree of Light event today from 5:30-7:30 p.m.. The event helps those grieving the loss of a loved one this past year to raise awareness about bereavement and hospice care.

Around 1,800 bereaved from September 2022-September 2023 and are invited to this community remembrance event. During this event, attendees will remember and honor oved ones through a candle lighting or pause for a moment of reflection in the Virginia Harris Cockrell Chapel, Connect with other bereaved and speak with bereavement staff.

Bereavement and Grief can be challenging for those with loved ones approaching their end-of-life journey especially during the holidays. The Houston Hospice bereavement program provides counseling, group therapy sessions and literature for families and loved ones for 13 months past the time of death.