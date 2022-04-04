HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re thinking of adopting a pet this month, there are two events you may consider to find you new adorable, adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. Houston Humane Society is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America for Tour For Life 2022 for a weeklong celebration Monday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 5 and again from Thursday, April 7 through Sunday, April 10, featuring adoption specials.

Houston Humane Society is offering 70% off adoption fees for long-stay pets throughout the month of April. Pets that have been at the shelter for over three months are eligible for 70% off their adoption fee. Approved adopters will also receive a free pet care kit that includes a free bed and other pet supplies.

Please note Houston Humane Society is closed on Wednesday, April 6 for their annual Fix Felix event where they will spay/neuter more than 1,500 cats!

Every individual that would like to enter Houston Humane Society’s facility is required to wear a mask or any mouth/nose covering. No appointment is required but we ask all visitors to respect social distancing guidelines.

Tour For Life 2022 will run throughout March and April with weeklong events in 53 cities/towns across 37 states, spotlighting local shelter partners and rescue groups dedicated to finding homes for the animals in their care.

For more information about Tour For Life and a list of shelter partners participating nationwide, visit: animalleague.org/TourForLife

This year’s events are designed to best accommodate ongoing COVID-19 health and safety protocols for staff, adopters, and animals. Tour For Life remains committed to its mission of generating awareness of the plight of homeless animals.

Address for events: HOUSTON HUMANE SOCIETY at 14700 ALMEDA ROAD, HOUSTON, TX 77053