Houston Humane Society Helping Families Keep their Outdoor Cats & Dogs Alive, In The Cold

HOUSTON (CW39) Many Houstonians love their Dogs and Cats. But as the temperature continues to drop, it becomes harder and harder to find a warm shelter, to protect them from the cold, especially if they are primarily left outside. And in some cases, families feel they can’t afford it, or may not know what to do. That’s why the Houston Humane Society is stepping in to help, and you can too.

The Houston Humane Society is introducing a “New Home, for a New Start” campaign, to create a discussion with pet owners, who either do not have the means or the knowledge to provide appropriate housing. With the help of “Huts 4 Mutts”, the Houston Humane Society will be giving away free dog houses to selected families in need.

Houston Humane Society

In addition to providing a dog house, pet owners will receive monthly food donations, vaccinations, and a spay/neuter voucher through their “Fix Felix and Friends” program. The Houston Humane Society also hopes these new houses will prevent many outdoor pets from suffering, especially during those harsh cold and wet nights.

The H.H.S. says, “… together, we can provide owners with the tools they need to keep their pets happy and healthy, and their pets a new start.”

Houston Humane Society

If you wish to sign up for this giveaway, just email the Houston Humane Society’s Pet Pantry by Monday December 7th to qualify.



