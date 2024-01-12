First come first serve while supplies last - No pre-registration required

HOUSTON CW39 While you prepare your home and your family for the big Freeze coming to the Houston area MLK Weekend, don’t forget your pets and those outside that need your help. And the Houston Humane Society wants to help you protect them.

On Saturday, January 13th, the Houston Humane Society is giving out supplies during its Emergency Freeze Distribution event.

Houston Humane Society

Houston Humane Society wants to ensure that pets are safe through the expected freeze, by giving out Blankets/Pet Clothing, Pet Beds, Pet Food, & Dog Houses at the Houston Humane Society Pavillion from 12pm-2pm .

And what’s also great about the event, it is free event! It’s first come first serve until supplies last. Also, no pre-registration required.

Emergency Freeze Distribution Event

Saturday, January 13, 2024

From 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Houston Humane Society Pavilion

3330 S Sam Houston Pkwy W.

Houston, TX 77047

Also, if you’re interested in volunteering at this distribution event, you can! Volunteer arrival is 10 am at the shelter and we will shuttle to the pavilion as needed.

SIGN UP HERE: https://bit.ly/48rGVOm and get more information.