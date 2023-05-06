HOUSTON (KIAH) – A national organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness has teamed up with local organizations for a national ‘Empty the Shelters‘ effort. Bissell is national animal welfare organization who will be working with Dogtopia and Houston Humane Society to help find forever homes for animals stuck in shelters. The Humane Society is providing incentives to get people out and adopting a furry friend before summer approaches. From May 1- 15, the ‘Empty the Shelters effort will be in effect for more than 350 shelters in 45 states with pets available for for adoption for just $50 of less. This special will be offered at our local shelters, including BARC, The Humane Society and more. To unsure success of this effort, BARC Houston will be extending it’s hours by opening its adoption centers in Mondays, when traditionally they would be closed, and waiving adoption fee completely throughout the duration of the campaign. The Humane Society is also offering a discounted rate of $25 for pets over a year old. Anyone interested in learning more about incentives and available pets can find it here.

“BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters’ is proven to make a lifesaving difference, and we are thrilled to team up with Dogtopia, who shares our vision to give every pet their best life,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country, with increasing owner surrenders due to the housing crisis and inflation as well as slowed adoption rates. With Dogtopia’s partnership, we are hopeful more pets than ever will find homes during this national event.”

BISSELL and BARC encourages families to do their own research about the pets they’re interested in adopting, as well as requirements. If anyone would like to donate to the cause, the donation page can be found here.



