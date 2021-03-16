Houston Humane Society offers deals for large lucky lads for St. Patty’s

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Humane Society Offering Special Adoption Fees for St. Patty`s Day!



Throughout March, Adopters can receive 50% off the adoption fee of a large dog* (40lbs and over) with our “Large Lucky Lads” special.



Large adult dogs tend to not have the best luck finding a home quickly due to their size, and can spend months waiting to be adopted. All month long, the Houston Humane Society is honoring “large lads” in hopes to change their luck!



Every adoption includes spaying and neutering, microchip, vaccinations, heartworm test, a full wellness exam, and a gift bag with pet accessories a value of over $195!



There are many large pups in search of a home right now. Meet Elvis, famously known here at the Houston Humane Society as the big Teddy Bear. A cuddly boy, with lots-of-love to give!



If you wish to change one of these large lads luck, visit the Houston Humane Society at 14700 Almeda Rd. You can see photos of their available pets at www.HoustonHumane.org