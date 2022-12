Houston (KIAH) – Santa Clause came the Houston Human Society!

On December 10th, the nonprofit animal shelter offered complimentary photos with Santa for pet owners that donated $5, a bag of pet food or a supply of cat litter.

The Houston Humane Society is currently over capacity and needs the community’s help to support the animals in their care. If you would like to make a holiday donate, you can visit: https://www.houstonhumane.org/.