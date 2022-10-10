HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s Halloween time which means it’s also time to show everyone your fangs including your fur-babies fangs too!

So, to improve access to affordable veterinary care during October’s National Pet Wellness Month, the Houston Humane Society is offering discounts on pet dental care and cleanings with its “Trick or Treat, Clean Your Teeth” special.

Recognizing the significant role that dental health plays in the overall health and wellness of pets, and the fact that up to 85 percent of dogs and cats have some sort of dental disease by the time they are three or four years old, the non-profit animal shelter is offering $180 Grade 1 (minor plaque) and Grade 2 (moderate plaque and tartar) dental care and cleanings for the first 50 patients in its clinic.

Dental exams are required and are available Monday through Thursday, until October 31. Pets that arrive at the clinic for dental appointments dressed in their Halloween best will also receive a free treat while supplies last!

For additional information on programs and services available through Houston Humane Society and its low-cost, full-service veterinary clinic that is available to the public, visit this Houston Humane Society link.

WHO: Houston Humane Society

WHEN: Now through October 31 (National Pet Wellness Month)

WHERE: Houston Humane Society

14700 Almeda Rd., Houston, TX 77053