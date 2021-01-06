Houston Humane Society reducing adoption fees

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Humane Society is encouraging Houstonians to adopt a ‘furever” friend by waiving its adoption fees for all large adult dogs. Throughout January the adoption fee is being reduced to only $40.

The Humane Society says larger dogs are sometimes harder to find homes for, so they are trying to get folks excited about adopting one of them by lowering the adoption fee.

Every adoption includes spaying and neutering, microchip, vaccinations, heartworm test, a full wellness exam, and a gift bag with pet accessories – a value of over $195!

For more information on this adoption special contact The Houston Humane Society at 713-433-6421.



