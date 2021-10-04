Oct. 4th-10th: Houston Humane Society to host ‘Empty the Shelters’ pet adoption event

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Houston Humane Society is teaming up with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to help pets find “fur-ever” homes during the “Empty the Shelters” adoption week.

From Oct. 4 until Oct. 10, the BISSELL Pet Foundation will help sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less. You can adopt a pet at the Houston Humane Society’s shelter, located at 14700 Almeda Rd., from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Here’s a breakdown of Houston Humane Society adoption fees:

Large dogs over 40lbs $25 adoption fee

Senior dogs over 7 years $25 adoption fee

Adult cats 6 months & over $25 adoption fee

STARTING Monday, 10/4 to Sunday, 10/10 adopters can find their fur-ever pet, like Janis & Blake for only $25. To adopt a pet, visit our shelter at 14700 Almeda Rd.



The Houston Humane Society says ACU pets do not qualify for any discount or promotion. “Empty the Shelters” is a nationwide event started that started in 2016, and since its inception has helped more than 61,787 animals find forever homes. For information on the “Empty the Shelters” event, click this link.