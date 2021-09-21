Houston, I’m using a ‘jacket watch’ this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The highly anticipated cold front is nearing Houston on this Tuesday, with expected arrival right around dinner time. As it moves through, some scattered showers and storms are possible.

Rain departs overnight, and much drier air filters in on Wednesday with breezy winds from the north at 10-20 mph.

Daytime temps will be in the lower half of the 80s, but it’s the nights and morning where you will really notice a cool fall-like feel.

Back to the headline of the article, I’m issuing a ‘jacket watch’, meaning jacket conditions are expected, at least during the late-night and early-morning hours when temps drop under 60 degrees. Last time Houston reached the 50s was May. If it drops to 57, it’ll be the coolest since April!