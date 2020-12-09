Houston in the Top 25 as Best City for College Students
HOUSTON (CW39) – High School Seniors are in the middle of application season for finding a college home next Fall and a recent survey says Houston in the running as a Top Best College Town. According to WalletHub, H-town ranks 25th out of large cities as one of a good place for students to live while attending college.
COVID-19 has made living conditions for college students a struggle in many cities and many college campus have reduced student access and services. WalletHub compared 400 cities in the U.S. on the ease of living there for college students. In their 2021 Best & Worst College Towns & Cities in America, Houston ranked #122 out of the 400 and 25th out of the large cities. The report looked at city size and 30 key indicators of academic, social and economic growth potential. Researchers for WalletHub also looked at cost of living, quality of higher education and the crime rate.
Houston ranks No. 122 overall and No. 25 among large size cities.
Student-Friendliness of Houston (1=Best; 208=Avg.):
136th – Cost of Living for Young People
159th – Quality of Higher Education
105th – Cost of Higher Education
363rd – % of Part-Time Jobs
170th – Brain Drain
214th – City Accessibility
367th – Crime Rate
96th – % of Rental Units
319th – Students per Capita
288th – Unemployment Rate
For the full report, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/e/best-worst-college-cities-and-towns-in-america/8974