Houston in the Top 25 as Best City for College Students

HOUSTON (CW39) – High School Seniors are in the middle of application season for finding a college home next Fall and a recent survey says Houston in the running as a Top Best College Town. According to WalletHub, H-town ranks 25th out of large cities as one of a good place for students to live while attending college.

COVID-19 has made living conditions for college students a struggle in many cities and many college campus have reduced student access and services. WalletHub compared 400 cities in the U.S. on the ease of living there for college students. In their 2021 Best & Worst College Towns & Cities in America, Houston ranked #122 out of the 400 and 25th out of the large cities. The report looked at city size and 30 key indicators of academic, social and economic growth potential. Researchers for WalletHub also looked at cost of living, quality of higher education and the crime rate.

Houston ranks No. 122 overall and No. 25 among large size cities.

Student-Friendliness of Houston (1=Best; 208=Avg.):

136th – Cost of Living for Young People

159th – Quality of Higher Education

105th – Cost of Higher Education

363rd – % of Part-Time Jobs

170th – Brain Drain

214th – City Accessibility

367th – Crime Rate

96th – % of Rental Units

319th – Students per Capita

288th – Unemployment Rate

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/e/best-worst-college-cities-and-towns-in-america/8974

