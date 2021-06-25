Houston IRS offices hosting advanced Child Tax Credit event

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Houston IRS office is holding an event to help residents get advanced Child Tax Credit payments in July. They’re teaming up with Baker Ripley Tax Center to hold Free Tax Prep Days. The events will be on June 26th and July 9th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m at the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center in the Mickey Leland Federal Building located on 1919 Smith St, Houston, 77002. IRS employees will also help people prepare and file their 2020 tax returns. It’s also happening at the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center on June 26 and July 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Only this service will be provided on these dates, on a walk-in basis. To file a return at one of the events please bring the following:

Proof of identification (photo ID)

Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents

An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security number

Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN

Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return

Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R,1099-Misc) from all employers

Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)

Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received

A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available

Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check

To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms

Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number

Forms 1095-A, B and C, Health Coverage Statements

Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable

In July, the first monthly payments of the expanded and newly-advanceable CTC from the American Rescue Plan will be made. Families that are eligible will get a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under age 6 and $250 per month for each child age 6 to 17. During this weekend’s events, sign language interpreters and foreign language interpreters will be available. Social distance protocols will also be in effect and people who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks. For more information on advance CTC payments click this link.