Houston IRS offices hosting advanced Child Tax Credit event

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Child Tax Credit will result in monthly payments to an estimated 39 million households (Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) –  The Houston IRS office is holding an event to help residents get advanced Child Tax Credit payments in July.  They’re teaming up with Baker Ripley Tax Center to hold Free Tax Prep Days.  The events will be on June 26th and July 9th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m at the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center in the Mickey Leland Federal Building located on 1919 Smith St, Houston, 77002.  IRS employees will also help people prepare and file their 2020 tax returns. It’s also happening at the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center on June 26 and July 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Only this service will be provided on these dates, on a walk-in basis. To file a return at one of the events please bring the following:

  • Proof of identification (photo ID)
  • Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents
  • An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security number
  • Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN
  • Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return
  • Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R,1099-Misc) from all employers
  • Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)
  • Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received
  • A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available
  • Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check
  • To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms
  • Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number
  • Forms 1095-A, B and C, Health Coverage Statements
  • Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable

In July, the first monthly payments of the expanded and newly-advanceable CTC from the American Rescue Plan will be made.  Families that are eligible will get a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under age 6 and $250 per month for each child age 6 to 17. During this weekend’s events, sign language interpreters and foreign language interpreters will be available. Social distance protocols will also be in effect and people who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks.  For more information on advance CTC payments click this link.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

OUTSIDE/ INSIDE: SOLAR ENERGY

Tropical Storm Enrique, 10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

TIME LAPSE - SkyTracker Sunrise from CW39 Studios

Mystery Wire - UFO Report deadline Friday

RECORD TEMPERATURES - Kelley Bayern, Portland, 062520216am

Rain Chances, 7-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

George Floyd killer Derek Chauvin to be sentenced today

106° Heat Index Friday - Adam Kruger

More record heat across the country - Adam Krueger

Simone Biles - US Olympic Gymnastics

TIME LAPSE - June 24, 2021 Sunrise - Adam Krueger

Simone Biles - US Olympic Gymnastics

VP Harris to visit border Friday June 25, 2021 - Sharron Melton

Tracking the tropics June 24, 2021 - Adam Kreuger

9PM News every night on CW39

Subway tuna is NOT tuna - Adam Kruger and Hannah Trippet react

Weekend Weather Forecast - Adam Kruger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss